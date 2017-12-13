Penguins Announce Four Roster Moves

News Release

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced that the Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL) have reassigned forward Freddie Tiffels and defenseman Ethan Prow from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL). Furthermore, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has assigned forward Troy Josephs to Wheeling, and goalie Colin Stevens has been released from his professional tryout agreement.

Tiffels, 22, has posted three goals and seven assists for 10 points over the course of the first nine ECHL games of his career. The Cologne, Germany native has appeared in five games for the Penguins this season and scored his first AHL goal on Nov. 25, 2017 against the Syracuse Crunch.

Prow has played in six games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, picking up an assist on Nov. 11, 2017 against the Hershey Bears. The former Hobey Baker Award Finalist skated in 59 games for the Penguins last season and registered 16 points (1G-15A). Prow, 25, also appeared in one game for Wheeling last season, posting two assists in that lone contest on Oct. 20, 2016 against the Reading Royals.

Josephs is returning from injury and has not played any games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season. Last season, the 23-year old forward led Clarkson University in goals (20) during his senior year. Josephs, who hails from Whitby, Ontario, joined Wilkes-Barre/Scranton following the conclusion of his college campaign and suited up for 13 regular season games and one Calder Cup Playoff game for the Penguins. Josephs notched one goal and one assist for the Penguins in that time.

Stevens recently earned his first AHL win in his first AHL start on Friday, Dec. 1 against the Milwaukee Admirals. The 24-year-old goaltender from Niskayuna, New York put forth 29 saves to earn an overtime victory for the Penguins over the Admirals. Stevens will also report to Wheeling, where has played three games this year and posted a 2-0-1 record. Stevens owns a .907 save percentage and a 3.27 goals against average with the Nailers.

