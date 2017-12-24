News Release

From us to you!

Happy Holidays from us to you!

On behalf of our staff, coaches, players and everyone involved with the Valley Blue Sox, we'd like to wish you all a very happy holiday season! We are so incredibly fortunate to have such wonderful supporters - from our sponsors and partners - to you our fans. Thank you for all that you do and enjoy your down time. Have a safe, happy and healthy holiday season and we'll look forward to seeing you in 2018!

Hall of Fame Class Announced!

See who'll be joining Western Massachusetts' best at the Hall of Fame induction banquet on February 1st

Check em out!

Duquette to speak at Western Mass Hall of Fame

Current Baltimore Orioles General Manager and long time MLB executive to be keynote speaker at this year's Western Mass Hall of Fame banquet February 1st, 2018.

Home of the 2017 NECBL Champions

