Gershon Koffie and Je-Vaughn Watson Called up

News Release

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution midfielder Gershon Koffie and defender Je-Vaughn Watson have been called in to international duty by their respective national teams. The selection is Koffie's first at the senior level with Ghana, while Watson will be participating in his third career Gold Cup tournament and his first since helping Jamaica reach the final in 2015.

Koffie, 25, will join Ghana's national team for its slate of two friendlies, the first coming on Wednesday, June 28 against Mexico at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Koffie will then face United States and Revolution teammates Juan Agudelo and Kelyn Rowe when Ghana plays the U.S. Men's National Team on July 1 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Conn.

Born in Koforidua, Ghana, Koffie earns his first senior international call up after previously representing the country's Under-20 squad in the 2011 African Youth Championship in Johannesburg, South Africa. He began his professional career in Ghana's third division with International Allies FC, where he scored 28 goals in four seasons from 2006-09. The seven-year MLS veteran has appeared in six regular season games, starting five, with New England after beginning the 2017 campaign with Hammarby IF in Sweden.

Watson, 33, is expected to join Jamaica ahead of the CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage. The tournament marks Watson's third selection to Jamaica's Gold Cup roster, having also been named to the Reggae Boyz roster in 2011 and 2015. Here is a look at Jamaica's group stage schedule in Group C:

Sunday, July 9: Jamaica vs. Curacao (Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, Calif.) Thursday, July 13: Jamaica vs. Mexico (Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.) Sunday, July 16: Jamaica vs. El Salvador (Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas)

The seven-year MLS veteran owns 64 career caps and three international goals with the Reggae Boyz. Watson most recently played for his country in Jamaica's international friendly against Peru on June 13. Prior to that call up, Watson started and captained his squad in friendlies against the United States on Feb. 3 and against Honduras on Feb. 17. In MLS this season, Watson has made 10 appearances with three starts, bringing his career total to over 150 games played.

