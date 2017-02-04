GameDay - Aces at Colorado - Saturday, February 4, 2017

February 4, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Alaska Aces News Release





Aces at Colorado Saturday, February 4, 2017

5:05pm AST Budweiser Events Center

Radio: 103.7 FM and 750 AM KFQD

Watch: ECHL-TV with Kurt Haider

Tough sledding last night for the Glacier Blue, as they ran into a goaltender in the zone, and a power play that isn't clicking right now.

Colorado 'tender Clarke Saunders turned away the 24 Alaska shots he saw, and the Aces went 0-5 with a man advantage in a 4-0 Eagles victory. Colorado has won five games in a row and the Aces have dropped two straight after a three-game home sweep of Idaho.

Colorado scored two power play goals, and got a shorthanded tally from Tiegen Zahn to upend the Aces, who played the game without ECHL leading scorer Peter Sivak, who was out with a lower-body injury. Sivak's availability for tonight's finale is unknown at this time.

After tonight, the Aces head home to prepare for the Utah Grizzlies Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of next week.

Here are the numbers for tonight...

Aces Eagles

Record 24-14-1-4 28-14-1-3

Points 53 60

Last 10 5-5-0-0 7-3-0-0

Division standing 4th Mountain 2nd Mountain

Conference standing 6th West 3rd West

ECHL standing 9th 5th

Power play (ECHL) 21-156 13.5% (22nd) 45-190 23.7% (1st)

Penalty kill (ECHL) 29-170 82.9% (15th) 30-190 84.2% (9th)

Goals Peter Sivak (32) Matt Garbowsky (26)

Assists Stephen Perfetto (31) C. Pierro-Zabotel (39)

Points Peter Sivak (59) C. Pierro-Zabotel (58)

Penalty Minutes Garet Hunt (172) Tiegen Zahn (172)

Plus/Minus Peter Sivak (+23) Matt Register (+20)

Goaltending Games Kevin Carr (26) Clarke Saunders (25)

Wins Kevin Carr (12) Clarke Saunders (17)

Goals Against Average Kevin Carr (3.01) Clarke Saunders (2.55)

Save Percentage Kevin Carr (.905) Clarke Saunders (.916)

Head Coach Rob Murray Aaron Schneekloth

NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE...

Saturday, Feb. 4 Aces at Eagles

5:05pm AST

All games on 103.7 FM and 750 AM KFQD and on ECHL-TV.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 4, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.