Zac Tucci Wins It in Overtime

June 15, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Boston Cannons YouTube Video







Relive the unreal performance from Boston Cannons' faceoff specialist Zac Tucci. Tucci went 75% at the stripe, finished the game with four points, and scored the game-winning goal in overtime-- All against his former team, the Philadelphia Waterdogs.

