Why Pro Lacrosse Belongs in Utah: LIVE Postgame

August 18, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Utah Archers YouTube Video







Rookie Beau Pederson and veteran Connor Fields from the Utah Archers sit down live postgame after a huge win in front of a massive home crowd. This is What's On Tap, brought to you by Athletic Brewing Co.

