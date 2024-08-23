White Impresses and Sky Carp Bullpen Dominates in 3-1 Win

August 23, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - Thursday night the Cubs got off to a hot start, with an Andy Garriola homer off the batter's eye in the first inning, but Beloit kept the home team off the board the rest of the night.

Garriola's homer, his third in 13 games as a South Bend Cub, extended his on-base streak to 13 game with the Cubs, and 17 straight games overall. It came off the Marlins No. 1 prospect as well - Thomas White. White recovered incredibly well though and wound up tossing exactly five innings and allowing exactly one run for the sixth straight time. The 19-year-old punched out five, didn't issue a walk, and walked away with his third High-A victory.

Beloit came back and tied it in the second with some help from the Cubs defense. Will Sanders dropped an underhand flip from first baseman Brian Kalmer to give the Sky Carp a one out baserunner. Wilfredo Lara then bounced into a fielder's choice but the relay to first on a potential double play from Ed Howard whizzed into the Cubs dugout. The second error of the inning gave Beloit a man in scoring position. Tony Bullard, fresh off a huge night Wednesday, then reached on an infield single bounced up the middle that Cristian Hernandez juggled and had no play at first on. Lara used his great speed to score on the play and tie the game, 1-1.

In the next inning the Sky Carp continued their run of two-out magic from the night before. With two outs and nobody aboard, Ryan Ignoffo doubled to the alley in right and then scored on a Kemp Alderman single into center.

Two innings later Beloit added an insurance run with another two-out rally that began with no one on. This time it was a Gage Miller double that set up the visitors. Ignoffo then ripped a double down the line in left to double the lead. A walk to Alderman chased Sanders after 4.2 innings.

South Bend's bullpen kept their hopes alive with 4.1 scoreless innings combined between Marino Santy (2.1 IP) and Brad Deppermann (2 IP).

But Beloit pen was even better. Yeuris Jimenez, Josh Ekness, and Holt Jones combined for four hitless innings in relief, walking two and striking out six.

Edgar Alvarez made his debut at third base and looked quite sharp, while also picking up a hit and a walk on the night. Ethan Hearn also left the game after taking two foul balls off the mask behind the plate.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 23, 2024

White Impresses and Sky Carp Bullpen Dominates in 3-1 Win - South Bend Cubs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.