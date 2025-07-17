WE'RE STILL HERE: the Three Forms of Indigenous Stick-And-Ball Games

In honor of the PLL's Indigenous Heritage Weekend, we hosted an open and educational conversation with Boston Cannons goalie Colin Kirst and Indigenous Community leaders about the various forms of stick-and-ball games that are actively played today. Each version of the game is more than sport-it is cultural practice, ceremony, and generational knowledge-sharing.

This weekend isn't only about honoring tradition-it's about visibility, leadership, and future-building. Through PLL's national platforms, we aim to elevate Indigenous leaders and amplify the messages that matter most to their communities.

