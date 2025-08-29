We'Re in the Playoffs, Fellas: the Bill Tierney Documentary Pt 2

Published on August 28, 2025 under Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

After losing 4 games in a row to end the regular season, the Philadelphia Waterdogs limped into the playoffs. But veteran coach Bill Tierney and his team came into the quarterfinals looking to make a statement - and answer the question, 'why not us?'







