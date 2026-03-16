Week 2 Goal of the Week Nominees: USL League One

Published on March 16, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video







USL League One's 2026 campaign produced some late drama and spectacular goals in Week 2. Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL League One Fans' Choice Goal of the Week, presented by SELECT, below. Voting runs through Wednesday, March 18, at midnight ET.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 16, 2026

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