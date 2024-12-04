Watch the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Draft on December 5!

December 4, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







On December 5, 16 players will be drafted by #CanPL clubs in the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Draft, presented by Degree!

Who will go first overall? Will any of this year's draftees go on to become CPL and national team stars?

5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT OneSoccer, CBC Sports and CPL YouTube channels, or CBC Gem

