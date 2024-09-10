VW Gamechangers: Meet Abbe
September 10, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video
Meet Abbe, the founder of the Blazin' Soccer Dogs, who, for the past 15 years, has created soccer opportunities for players with physical and developmental disabilities in Vancouver, B.C.
Volkswagen Canada and the CPL are excited to celebrate Canadians making a positive impact through soccer with the 2024 VW Game Changers program! -- : OneSoccer
