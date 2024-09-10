VW Gamechangers: Meet Abbe

September 10, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







Meet Abbe, the founder of the Blazin' Soccer Dogs, who, for the past 15 years, has created soccer opportunities for players with physical and developmental disabilities in Vancouver, B.C.

Volkswagen Canada and the CPL are excited to celebrate Canadians making a positive impact through soccer with the 2024 VW Game Changers program! -- : OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from September 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.