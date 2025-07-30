USL League One - 1,000 Matches and Counting

Dan Lucas chats with USL League One legend and Greenville Triumph SC defender Evan Lee about playing in the inaugural match and recounts some of the league's most memorable moments. The 1,000th regular season match in League One history is set for Saturday, August 2 at 10 p.m. ET, pitting Spokane Velocity FC against Union Omaha in the first rematch of the 2024 USL League One Final.







