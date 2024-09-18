United Football League Returns March 28

September 18, 2024 - United Football League (UFL) YouTube Video







#UFLonFox #UFL

Visit our website https://www.theufl.com

The UFL's 2025 season will kick off on a new night, adding Friday night football to its spring schedule. The season will consist of a 10-week regular-season schedule followed by Conference Championship games and the UFL Championship on Saturday, June 14th.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from September 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.