United Football League Returns March 28
September 18, 2024 - United Football League (UFL) YouTube Video
The UFL's 2025 season will kick off on a new night, adding Friday night football to its spring schedule. The season will consist of a 10-week regular-season schedule followed by Conference Championship games and the UFL Championship on Saturday, June 14th.
