UFL Announces 2026 Player Showcase ScheduleWe

Published on July 28, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League today announced its schedule for the 2026 UFL Showcase Powered by NOBULL, a nationwide series of player evaluation events in front of UFL coaches and league scouts designed to give prospective professional football players the opportunity to advance their careers. The combine-like format serves as a first step in the league's development pathway with 10 stops from August to December across Washington D.C.; St. Louis, MO; Houston, TX; Columbus, OH; Atlanta, GA; Phoenix, AZ; Orlando, FL; Louisville, KY; Los Angeles; CA; and Arlington, TX.

Since its inception, the UFL Showcase has become one of the league's most effective avenues for identifying overlooked talent and producing players who have gone on to make significant impacts on UFL rosters. In 2026, 48 players who previously participated in UFL Showcase events earned invitations to UFL training camps, with 39 players ultimately appearing on active rosters. Each of the league's eight teams featured at least two UFL Showcase participants on their roster during the 2026 season, demonstrating the league's continued success in creating meaningful opportunities for players to continue their careers at the highest levels of professional football.

Every Showcase has the potential to uncover the league's next breakout star. Recent showcase success stories include United Bowl champion quarterback Chandler Rogers, who earned his opportunity with the Louisville Kings after participating in a UFL Showcase in Dallas, and St. Louis Battlehawks wide receiver Steven McBride, who developed into one of the league's top offensive playmakers and was also discovered in Dallas. Columbus Aviators eventual starting quarterback Jalen Morton and Louisville Kings defensive lineman Travis Bell also emerged as key contributors after first earning opportunities through the Showcase process.

"The UFL Showcase reflects one of the strengths of the UFL - our ability to identify talent, develop players, and give them an opportunity to compete," said Russ Brandon, President & CEO of the UFL. "Every year, we see players with something to prove, earn their opportunity, develop into key contributors, and ultimately help elevate the level of competition across the league. It's rewarding to watch that journey unfold, and we're excited to see who emerges from the next group of athletes."

2026 UNITED FOOTBALL LEAGUE SHOWCASE SCHEDULE

UFL Washington, D.C. Showcase

Friday, August 7, 2026

George Mason University

UFL St. Louis Showcase

Sunday, August 9, 2026

Lindbergh High School

UFL Houston Showcase

Sunday, September 27, 2026

C.E. King High School

UFL Columbus Showcase

Sunday, October 4, 2026

Ohio Dominican University

UFL Atlanta Showcase

Sunday, October 11, 2026

Georgia State University

UFL Phoenix Showcase

Sunday, October 25, 2026

Tempe High School

UFL Orlando Showcase

Sunday, November 8, 2026

Celebration High School

UFL Louisville Showcase

Sunday, November 15, 2026

Louisville Male High School

UFL Los Angeles Showcase

Saturday, November 21, 2026

Redondo Union High School

UFL Arlington Showcase

Saturday, December 5, 2026

Choctaw Stadium

Registration information, eligibility requirements and additional details for each showcase are available at showcases.theufl.com.







United Football League Stories from July 28, 2026

UFL Announces 2026 Player Showcase ScheduleWe - UFL

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