UA Next Generation of Pros: Episode 1

June 13, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) YouTube Video







As part of @underarmour's ongoing commitment to Baltimore City Schools, Project Rampart is fueling the next generation of athletes-empowering them to push beyond limits and rise on and off the field.

With support from Under Armour Football this year's experience gave athletes and coaches from Mervo, Dunbar, and Green Street High Schools a rare opportunity to step inside UA's Global Headquarters, witness greatness at a DC Defenders game, and learn firsthand from pros who turned hard work into legacy.

United Football League Stories from June 13, 2025

