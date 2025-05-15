Tucson Travels to Bay Area Looking to Extend Win Streak

May 15, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tucson Sugar Skulls News Release







Tucson, AZ - The Tucson Sugar Skulls are set to hit the road on Friday, May 16, for a pivotal matchup against the Bay Area Panthers. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PT at the SAP Center in San Jose, as Tucson aims to build on last week's dominant win and continue climbing the IFL Western Conference standings.

Firing on All Cylinders

The Sugar Skulls are coming off one of their most complete performances of the season, a commanding 47-26 victory over the Massachusetts Pirates. Tucson's defense, anchored by defensive back Ahmad Lyons and a relentless front line, set the tone early with a goal-line interception returned for a touchdown. Lyons' highlight-reel pick-six was just one of several key defensive stands that kept Massachusetts out of rhythm.

On offense, running back Jamyest Williams led the charge with three rushing touchdowns, showing excellent vision behind a strong offensive line. Quarterback Jorge Reyna added a rushing score and a passing touchdown, operating efficiently under pressure. Special teams also provided a spark, with wide receiver Jerome Buckner electrifying the crowd at Tucson Arena with a kickoff return touchdown to open the second half.

First Clash with the Panthers

Friday's matchup marks the season's first meeting between Tucson and the Bay Area. Historically, the series leans in favor of the Panthers, who lead the record 4-3. However, the Sugar Skulls enter this contest with back-to-back wins and growing momentum. Bay Area, currently second in the Western Conference, is coming off a close loss to the Arizona Rattlers, setting the stage for what promises to be a high-stakes, physical showdown.

Playoff Implications

Tucson's Week 8 win improved their record to 3-3, placing them fifth in the Western Conference. A win over the second-place Panthers would be a major statement and a significant step toward postseason success. With Tucson Arena set to host the IFL National Championship Game for the first time in franchise history later this year, the Sugar Skulls have their sights set on more than just a playoff appearance; they're aiming to compete for a title on their home turf.







Indoor Football League Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.