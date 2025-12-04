Trevor Baptiste: Pressure, Expectations, and What Comes Next

Published on December 4, 2025 under Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) YouTube Video







Kyle Harrison sits down with Trevor Baptiste - the most dominant faceoff athlete of his generation - for an honest conversation about mentality, evolution, pressure, and the moments that shaped his journey to becoming an all-time great. From a chance clinic in eighth grade to a national championship as a freshman, Baptiste opens up about staying even-keeled, proving himself year after year, and why he still believes his best lacrosse is ahead of him.

Conversations With a Hall of Famer brings together icons from the Professional Lacrosse Hall of Fame with today's biggest stars for raw, unfiltered, generational conversations.

Episode two with Brennan O'Neill drops on Tuesday December 9th followed by Marcus Holman on the 11th.

00:00 - Kyle & Trevor Reunite 00:45 - 8th Grade Clinic Story 03:09 - The Mental Side of Faceoffs 05:28 - How Trevor Became a Faceoff Athlete 06:23 - Choosing Denver & Embracing the Faceoff 07:15 - Winning a National Championship as a Freshman 10:35 - What Actually Makes Trevor Baptiste Great? 11:39 - The Evolution of His Game 12:18 - What Fans Don't Understand About Faceoffs 15:30 - Why His Best Lacrosse Is Ahead 16:25 - Life as a Pro 19:01 - Kyle's Early Pro Days 20:52 - Biggest Lessons Kyle Learned 21:41 - If Kyle Could Change One Thing 22:52 - What 8th-Grade Trevor Would Think 24:00 - Closing Reflections







Premier Lacrosse League Stories from December 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.