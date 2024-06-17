Top 10 Plays of the UFL Season: UFL

June 17, 2024 - United Football League (UFL) YouTube Video







#UFLonFox #ufl Check out the top 10 plays of the 2024 UFL season which feature players such as the Birmingham Stallions' Adrian Martinez, Michigan Panthers' Danny Etling, D.C. Defenders' Jordan Ta'mu and more!

