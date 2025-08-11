Top 10 Highlights from Week 11: Boston, MA

August 11, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Boston Cannons YouTube Video







We ranked the best ten plays from the final weekend of the PLL Regular Season. Do you agree with this list? Let us know in the comments!







Premier Lacrosse League Stories from August 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.