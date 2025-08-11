Top 10 Highlights from Week 11: Boston, MA
August 11, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)
Boston Cannons YouTube Video
We ranked the best ten plays from the final weekend of the PLL Regular Season. Do you agree with this list? Let us know in the comments!
Check out the Boston Cannons Statistics
Premier Lacrosse League Stories from August 11, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Boston Cannons Stories
- Brian Holman Named Head Coach and General Manager of Cannons Lacrosse Club
- Premier Lacrosse League Announces Sean Quirk as 2021 Head Coach for Cannons LC
- Premier Lacrosse League Relaunch Boston Cannons as Cannons Lacrosse Club
- Major League Lacrosse and Premier Lacrosse League Merge