TJ Malone PLL Rookie Year Highlights

May 2, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Maryland Whipsnakes YouTube Video







From third round pick to Rookie of the Year-- TJ Malone's first season as a pro was one for the books.

Malone went on to lead all rookies in points with 37. We ranked his Top 10 Plays from 2024. What do YOU think of this list?

