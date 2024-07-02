Timbers Academy Forward Max Eisenberg Named to 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game Roster

July 2, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Timbers Academy forward Max Eisenberg has been selected for the 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate, the league announced today. The match will feature 44 players in an East versus West format with kickoff scheduled for 8:30am PT July 23 at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Eisenberg will join team West to face off against team East in the third-ever MLS NEXT All-Star Game. Notably, he's the third Portland Timbers Academy product to be named to the MLS NEXT All-Star Game, following Sawyer Jura (2023) and Ian Shaul (2022). Since making his MLS NEXT Pro debut in T2's match against Real Monarchs on March 15, Eisenberg has appeared in 11 matches with Timbers2. The 17-year-old forward scored his first-ever professional goal against Ventura County FC on June 9 at Providence Park. With the Timbers' U17 team, Eisenberg scored a first-half hat trick in a league match against Real Salt Lake's U17 side on Feb. 17, 2024.

The 44 players were selected following the conclusion of the 2024 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase. To be eligible for selection, players must have been born between 2007-2009, have competed in the MLS NEXT regular season, and played in at least one of the MLS NEXT premier events this season - MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex, Generation adidas Cup, or the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase.

MLS NEXT will provide the selected players with unique opportunities during MLS All-Star Week, which will include a full slate of evening programming events and activities in advance of the match. The players will be fully integrated into MLS All-Star Week festivities, which include team training, the All-Star Skills Challenge on July 23 and the MLS All-Star Game on July 24th. Each MLS NEXT All-Star team will also conduct their own training sessions leading up to their match Tuesday morning.

The match will be streamed live on YouTube. Admission to the game is free, as fans in Columbus can watch the future stars of MLS take center stage during MLS All-Star week.unauthorized use is forbidden.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.