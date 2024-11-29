Tickets Going Fast for Hat Giveaway & $2 Beer on Black Friday

November 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

While shopping for hot holiday deals is a longstanding custom on Black Friday, another annual tradition gaining steam on the day after Thanksgiving is attending a Rockford IceHogs game! The IceHogs Black Friday game this week is shaping up to be another memorable one as the Hogs' arch rival Chicago Wolves come to town for a 7 p.m. post-holiday puck drop.

The first 1,500 fans to enter the BMO Center Friday night will receive a hat designed by Rockford-based artist Abigail Pixler as the first in this season's Local Artists Hat Series, presented by BMO. Abigail was one of three artists whose hat designs were selected for giveaways this season.

Fans at Friday's game will also have a chance to meet Abigail on the concourse from the time doors open until puck drop.

Friday is also another $2 Beer Friday presented by Bud Light with media partner 104.9 The X, featuring select $2 cans of beer available at numerous concession areas through the end of the second intermission. Not a beer drinker? You can get a 12-oz soft drink for just $2 on Friday as well!

Adding another layer to Friday's fun, the IceHogs, 104.9 The X, and DASH have teamed up to present Friday Night Jersey Auctions as a new promotion this season. At every Friday home game you can bid on two one of a kind jerseys designed exclusively for this promotion. These jerseys are not game worn but have been signed by the IceHogs player. The jerseys up for auction Friday night are a size 56 Frank Nazar and a size 58 Mitchell Weeks. Bidding will open Friday at 12:30 p.m. via DASH or the IceHogs app.

Last but not least, the IceHogs are once again joining with State Representative (67th District) Maurice West to promote the 11th annual Share the Warmth clothing drive in an effort to bring warmth, protection, and comfort to those less fortunate in the Rockford area. Any fan who brings a warm clothing item to donate at the game on Friday will receive a free ticket to a future IceHogs game. Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used items, including but not limited to jackets, hats, gloves, mittens, snow pants, sweatshirts, socks and underwear. Share The Warmth drop off bins will be located at each entry at the BMO Center on Black Friday and fans who donate will receive a sheet with a QR code where they can redeem their free ticket as a thank you for donating. Last year, this partnership secured nearly 800 articles of warm clothing which were distributed to the Rockford Rescue Mission, Carpenter's Place, and Shelter Care Ministries.

