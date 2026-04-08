Three Games. ZERO Mercy.: MLR 2026 Week 2: Extended Highlights

Published on April 8, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) YouTube Video







Week 2 of the 2026 MLR season didn't come to play.

Three games. Three stories. Watch them all.

Ã¢ÂÂ± TIMESTAMPS 0:00 - 11:00 Seattle Seawolves vs. Old Glory DC 11:00 - 20:00 Chicago Hounds vs. Anthem RC 20:00 - 234:00 California Legion vs. New England Free Jacks







Major League Rugby Stories from April 8, 2026

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