PLL New York Atlas

This PLL Semifinal Ended in Absolute CHAOS

March 5, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)
The road to the 2025 Lexus Championship Series Final gets heated as the New York Atlas and Boston Cannons go head-to-head in a high-stakes Semifinal showdown. With a spot in the title game on the line, tensions run high, and every play counts.

Go inside the action with exclusive all-access footage, sideline moments, and raw reactions from one of the most intense matchups of the tournament.

