This Is How He Stole the Starting Role: Liam Entenmann Highlights

July 7, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

New York Atlas YouTube Video







After winning a National Championship with Notre Dame, Liam Entenmann was selected fifth overall in the 2024 College Draft by the New York Atlas. In Week 5 of the PLL Season, he got his FIRST start in cage... And put on a show (14 Saves, 77.8% Save PCT).

• Discuss this story on the Premier Lacrosse League message board...





Premier Lacrosse League Stories from July 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.