This Is How He Stole the Starting Role: Liam Entenmann Highlights
July 7, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)
New York Atlas YouTube Video
After winning a National Championship with Notre Dame, Liam Entenmann was selected fifth overall in the 2024 College Draft by the New York Atlas. In Week 5 of the PLL Season, he got his FIRST start in cage... And put on a show (14 Saves, 77.8% Save PCT).
