This Company Is Optimizing the World's Best Athletes and Executives

August 7, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) YouTube Video







In this week's episode of One on Ones, Mike and Paul sit down with the CEO of Cenegenics, Kirsty Berry. Among many topics, the three discuss the partnership between PLL and Cenegenics and how Cenegenics helps PLL players and executives perform on the field and in the boardroom.

Cenegenics uses advanced health diagnostics so you can optimize your sleep, energy levels, cognitive health, stress levels, and body composition. Discover the secrets to peak performance and longevity with the experts in age management medicine. Train smarter, live better with Cenegenics.

For more information on Cenegenics, visit: https://cenegenics.com

