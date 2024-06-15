These Goalies Stood on Their HEADS!!!

June 15, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Boston Cannons YouTube Video







Dillion Ward and Colin Kirst squared off in net as the Cannons took on home team Waterdogs.

Kirst finsiehd stopped 57.7% on 15 saves while Ward stopped 56.5 on 13 saves.

