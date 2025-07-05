The Ultimate Lacrosse Relay Race: 2025 PLL All-Star Skills Challenge
July 5, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) YouTube Video
Two teams of four go head-to-head to see who can complete a Three-Person Weave, Dodging & Groundballs, Wall Ball & Target Shot Finale the fastest.
