The Ultimate Lacrosse Relay Race: 2025 PLL All-Star Skills Challenge

July 5, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) YouTube Video







Two teams of four go head-to-head to see who can complete a Three-Person Weave, Dodging & Groundballs, Wall Ball & Target Shot Finale the fastest.







Premier Lacrosse League Stories from July 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.