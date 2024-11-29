The Story of the First Lacrosse Game

November 29, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) YouTube Video







In honor of Native American Heritage Day, we teamed up with Dr. Thomas James Reed to tell the story of the First Lacrosse Game. Dr. Reed is a dual citizen of the United States and of the Native American Tribal Nation of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin. Thomas is a member of the Turtle Clan, and his Oneida name is "Lukwe'tiyó" (pronounced lah-gway-dee-oh), which translates to, "He is a Good Man." He works as a Restorative Justice practitioner and serves as a Trainer for the University of San Diego's Center for Restorative Justice. Dr. Thomas Reed is also an Assistant Professor at California State University of Long Beach in the American Indian Studies Program.

