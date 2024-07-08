The Story Behind the Craziest 92-Yard Goal You'Ve Probably Never Seen

July 8, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Boston Cannons YouTube Video







In 2016, Boston Cannons defender Brodie Merrill scored a goal that no one saw coming - an 80 yard 2-point goal to tie the game up with 3 seconds left. Here's the story of how it all unfolded.

