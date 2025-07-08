The Most ACCURATE Shooters in Lacrosse Are Put to the Test: 2025 PLL All-Star Skills Challenge

July 8, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) YouTube Video







How many targets could YOU hit in 32 seconds? We put the best shooters in lacrosse to the test. This is the Accuracy Challenge at the 2025 PLL All-Star Skills Competition.







