THE HIGHEST PERFORMING OFFENSE IN THE LEAGUE: New York Atlas

June 21, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Jeff Teat, Xander Dickson, and Connor Shellenberger have had an all-time start to their 2024 season. Relive all of their points through the first 4 games of the season.

