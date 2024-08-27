The Entrepreneurial Story Behind Gatorade and PLL Becoming Partners

It's officially the start of the 2024 Cash App Playoffs and Mike and Paul are kicking it off with a new episode of One on Ones. They reminisce on what it took to sign Gatorade as a league partner back in 2019, reflect on Utah's Homecoming Weekend, preview a packed Quarterfinal Weekend coming up, and finally answer 3 listener questions.

Have a questions for Mike and Paul? Leave a voicemail at 512-910-2218

Intro: (00:00) Gatorade Partnership: (01:21) Utah Homecoming: (10:08) Quarterfinal Weekend Preview: (14:17) West Coast College Expansion: (26:16) PLL Broadcast Production: (32:16) Season Expansion, Alt Jerseys: (37:47)

