The Boston Cannons Drop FIVE Two-Pointers in a Single Game

June 29, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Boston Cannons YouTube Video







After scoring five from beyond the arc, the Boston Cannons now hold the record for most two-pointers scored in a single PLL game. Watch now to relive every two-bomb from the Boom Squad.

