PLL Maryland Whipsnakes

The Best Mouthguard in Sports: PLL Pros Trust TruFit Customs

Published on October 15, 2025 under Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)
Maryland Whipsnakes YouTube Video


TJ Malone, Maryland Whipsnakes Attackman and 2024 Rookie of the Year, explains why he trusts TruFit Customs for his mouthguard.

The Official Mouthguard of the PLL. https://trufitcustoms.com/

Check out the Maryland Whipsnakes Statistics

