Testing America's Top D1 Lacrosse Recruits

Published on March 16, 2026 under Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) YouTube Video







What does it take to become the next generation of pro lacrosse players?

At the PLL High School Combine Invitational presented by STX, 50 of the nation's top high school lacrosse recruits come together for three days of elite testing, coaching, and competition.

From speed and strength testing to positional drills and live scrimmages, these athletes are pushed physically, mentally, and competitively - all while learning from some of the best coaches and minds in the game.

Go behind-the-scenes look at how America's best high school lacrosse recruits train as they prepare for the Division 1 college level.







Premier Lacrosse League Stories from March 16, 2026

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