Swarm Soar Past Skyhawks, 132-121

Published on March 27, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, defeated the College Park Skyhawks, 131-121, on Friday night at Novant Health Fieldhouse.

With the result, the Swarm improved to 24-11, posturing for a top-two seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. The Skyhawks fell to 13-22 on the season. Greensboro has now extended its franchise record for most combined wins in a season (34) while also tying its mark for most regular-season wins (24) - reaching that total in 16 fewer games than the previous record - a 24-26 campaign in 2018-19.

Greensboro Swarm were led by Marcus Garrett and Tosan Evbuomwan with 22 points each. PJ Hall added 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Antonio Reeves contributed 16 points and 3 three-pointers. For College Park, Basheer Jihad led the Skyhawks with 39 points, and RayJ Dennis added 20 points and 8 assists.

Both sides traded blows throughout a back-and-forth opening quarter that featured six ties and multiple lead changes. After the Skyhawks used a 7-0 run to build a five-point advantage, the Swarm's second unit responded with an 11-0 burst - sparked by Caleb Grill and Terrell Brown Jr. - to flip the deficit into a six-point lead. College Park answered late at the free-throw line to even the score at 30-30 heading into the second.

Marcus Garrett led Greensboro with eight points in the period, while Tosan Evbuomwan added six. The Swarm shot 50% from the field and outscored College Park 18-10 in the paint, but the Skyhawks kept pace by hitting 4-of-8 from three-point range and going a perfect 3-for-3 at the line.

The seesaw battle continued into the second quarter, as a three-point Skyhawks lead was quickly erased by Caleb Grill. Just two minutes into the period, Grill delivered a rare six-point sequence - missing a potential four-point play from beyond the arc before an offensive rebound yielded another shot from long range. After an exchange of lead changes, the Swarm mounted a 67-62 lead going into halftime.

Greensboro entered the break behind balanced scoring and efficient offense, shooting 55% from the field while recording 17 assists. Grill paced the Swarm with 13 points off the bench, while Marcus Garrett added 10, as College Park was led by 14 points apiece from Asa Newell and Basheer Jihad.

College Park jumped to a 101-99 advantage in the third quarter - dousing out 39 points in the period.

Greensboro erased the deficit with a steady push to open the fourth, using interior scoring from PJ Hall and Marcus Garrett to regain the lead before a 10-2 surge - highlighted by a Terrell Brown Jr. layup and an Antonio Reeves three - created separation. The Swarm continued to stack stops and convert in transition, extending the margin to double digits late before holding off a brief Skyhawks push.







NBA G League Stories from March 27, 2026

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