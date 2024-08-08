Sporting JAX Adds David Phillips and Madison Holesko to Front Office Team

August 8, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sporting JAX, the United Soccer League (USL) franchise group bringing men's and women's professional soccer to Northeast Florida, announces the expansion of its leadership team with the addition of David Phillips as director of marketing and brand and Madison Holesko as director of ticket sales and service. These strategic hires come as the club prepares for its next phase of growth and success.

"It's an exciting time for Sporting JAX as we enhance our front office with two dynamic sports management professionals," said Steve Livingstone, president and CEO of Sporting JAX. "David and Madison bring invaluable experience and expertise to these vital roles. We are confident their leadership will elevate our marketing and sales efforts to fuel our organization's continued growth."

Phillips will spearhead brand marketing strategies for the men's and women's clubs to cultivate fan growth and engagement. He will also oversee the marketing team, collaborate with supporting agencies and execute campaigns while creating exceptional match-day experiences. With a strong marketing background in sports and entertainment, Phillips joins Sporting JAX after nearly three years as marketing manager for ASM Global, where he spearheaded marketing efforts for City of Jacksonville venues including VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts, among others. In this role, he successfully curated brand awareness and strategies for a wide range of live events while working with various sports teams, venue tenants and event promotors. A Jacksonville native, Phillips holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and management from the University of Central Florida.

Holesko will lead Sporting JAX's day-to-day operations of ticket sales and service teams, including sales and marketing materials and management of sales staff. Additionally, he will manage ticket sales strategy and execution for both clubs, along with hospitality and stadium event sales. Holesko returns to his hometown after more than two years with the Houston Texans as their group sales manager. Before his time with the Texans, he also served in group sales leadership roles for the Jacksonville Jaguars for three years and Orlando Magic for over four years. Holesko is a graduate of the University of Central Florida where he studied sports management.

These team additions reflect the organization's commitment to building a world-class pro soccer franchise focused on achieving excellence on and off the field. Supporters can reserve their Sporting JAX season tickets for the club's inaugural season with a deposit of $25 for the pro men's or women's team, or a $40 deposit for both teams at www.sportingjax.com/ticket-deposits. For the latest Sporting JAX news and club updates, follow @Sporting_JAX across all social media channels.

About Sporting Club Jacksonville (Sporting JAX)

Sporting Club Jacksonville, or "Sporting JAX," was founded in 2020 by a local Jacksonville ownership group and named in collaboration with the First Coast community in 2023. The club's goal is to operate a men's professional USL Championship club, a women's professional USL Super League club, and a USL Youth Academy through work with city and county authorities to develop a 15,000-capacity community stadium and training facilities to host the clubs in Northeast Florida. The ownership group is led by successful business entrepreneur Ricky Caplin and includes sporting legends Tim Tebow and Fred Taylor, as well as experienced professional soccer executive Steve Livingstone and local community innovator Tony Allegretti. Additionally, UF women's soccer coaching legend Becky Burleigh leads Sporting JAX's efforts as a consultant to their women's pro team. For more information, visit www.sportingjax.com.

