She Lost Her Leg and Now Competes for Team USA
August 13, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) YouTube Video
When she was a D1 lacrosse player, Noelle Lambert tragically lost her leg. She didn't let that define her and stop her from doing what she loved. Paul Rabil sits down with Noelle to have a conversation about perseverance, success, and how she uses her story and experience to benefit others
