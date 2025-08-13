She Lost Her Leg and Now Competes for Team USA

August 13, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) YouTube Video







When she was a D1 lacrosse player, Noelle Lambert tragically lost her leg. She didn't let that define her and stop her from doing what she loved. Paul Rabil sits down with Noelle to have a conversation about perseverance, success, and how she uses her story and experience to benefit others







Premier Lacrosse League Stories from August 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.