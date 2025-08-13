PLL Premier Lacrosse League

She Lost Her Leg and Now Competes for Team USA

August 13, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) YouTube Video


When she was a D1 lacrosse player, Noelle Lambert tragically lost her leg. She didn't let that define her and stop her from doing what she loved. Paul Rabil sits down with Noelle to have a conversation about perseverance, success, and how she uses her story and experience to benefit others

