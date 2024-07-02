Segra Stadium to Host Comedy Show July 27th

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Segra Stadium will host 'Comedy in the Club' on Saturday, July 27 th at 8 p.m in the AEVEX Veterans Club Lounge. The show is headlined by comedian Mike Mello and will be preceded by the feature act, comedian RJ Jurgensen. In addition, opening the show will be comedians Greg Capra and Jalen Montanez. Bios for each comedian can be found below.

Tickets for the show are $40 or two for $75 and seating is first come, first serve. Your ticket includes admission into the show and one drink voucher good for wine, beer, or soda. Tickets are available now at fayettevillewoodpeckers.com or at the box office at Segra Stadium and are limited to the first 120 patrons that purchase.

Mike Mello/Headliner

Mike Mello is a 20 year veteran of comedy that got his start at the legendary club Charlie Goodnights. Since then, he has produced local shows and has written for well know comedians. He has a laid-back style with quick wit that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats. He has toured with comedians Russell Peters and Tracy Morgan. He has also opened for Dave Chappelle, Ralphie May and Damon Wayans to name a few. Mike was in the finals of NBC Stand-Up Diversity and can be seen on DL Hughley's Speak Easy and heard on SiriusXM radio.

RJ Jurgensen/Feature

An Army Veteran got his start in comedy in 2012 in Los Angeles and Orange County, CA. He's opened and featured for many of the top comedians in the country, including Tom Segura, Iliza Shlesinger, Andrew Dice Clay, Tommy Davidson, Pauly Shore, Dave Attell, Brad Williams, and Yannis Pappas.

Greg Capra/Second Opener

Greg Capra is a former math major who got bored with corporate life and decided to make fun of it instead. Currently residing in North Carolina, he takes his sharp punchlines to comedy clubs, breweries, and wineries across the country. He has quickly made a name for himself in the scene, performing regularly at Goodnights Comedy Club, where he also produces his own recurring shows. He has been a featured performer at the Rubber City Comedy Festival (Best of Fest), Jersey City Comedy Festival, SLO Comedy Festival, and recently at the Comedy Store in LA.

Jalen Montanez/First Opener

Jalen Montanez grew up in Fayetteville, NC. With his deep passion for comedy and being a class clown, he began doing comedy on social media. From making videos and skits on Instagram, he gained a following of 11,000 before he decided to give stand-up a try. Jalen got his start performing live comedy at Goodnights NC's Funniest Competition in 2019, advancing to the semi-finals. He would later make it to the finals round in 2022. He's worked with comedians such as Josh Pray, Che Durena, and Chris Franjola.

