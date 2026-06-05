Sarnia Sting Sign Forward Myles Dunn to Standard Player Agreement

Published on June 5, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sarnia Sting News Release







The Sarnia Sting Hockey Club is pleased to announce that forward Braydon Sisco has signed a Standard Player Agreement with the organization.

Sisco, a 2009-born right-shot forward from Kinnelon, New Jersey, joins the Sting after an impressive season with the North Jersey Avalanche 16U AAA program. In 26 games during the 2025-26 season, the 5-foot-9, 161-pound forward recorded 23 goals and 31 assists for 55 points.

"Braydon is a player who brings offensive skill, hockey sense, and a strong work ethic to the ice," said Sarnia Sting GM, Dylan Seca. "We're excited to welcome him and his family to the Sting organization and look forward to supporting his development."

Sisco expressed his excitement about beginning his OHL journey in Sarnia.

"I am so happy to be part of the Sting organization and grateful for the opportunity," said Sisco.

The Sting organization welcomes Braydon and his family to Sting Nation and looks forward to seeing his continued growth.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.