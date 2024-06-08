San Diego Wave FC Ties Orlando Pride 1-1 at Snapdragon Stadium

June 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release









San Diego Wave FC on the field

(San Diego Wave FC) San Diego Wave FC on the field(San Diego Wave FC)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (3-4-4, 13 points) came from behind to tie 1-1 with Orlando Pride (8-0-4, 28 points) at Snapdragon Stadium on Friday night.

The visitors got on the scoreboard first when forward Babra Banda charged up the right side of the field in the 36th minute and crossed the ball into the box. Orlando forward Julie Doyle reached behind her to volley the ball first time into the side netting.

San Diego pulled one back in the 62nd minute. Midfielder María Sánchez applied pressure down the left flank and hit an in-swinging cross that was parried away by Orlando goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse. The ball fell to the feet of second-half substitute Makenzy Doniak, who hit a first-time touch that found the back of the net to level the score. It was Doniak's team-leading third goal of the season.

Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan had five saves on the night. The Canadian international made her 500th regular-season career save in the 33rd minute of the match, becoming the youngest goalkeeper in NWSL history to reach the milestone.

Next on the schedule: San Diego Wave FC looks ahead to a three game away stretch with the first match taking place in Washington D.C. against the Spirit on Saturday, June 15. The match will be broadcast on ion with kickoff slated for 4:30 p.m. PT.

Social: Twitter - @sandiegowavefc | Instagram - @sandiegowavefc | Facebook

Notes:

With the result, Wave FC ended the Pride's eight-game win streak.

Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan made her 500th regular season career save in the 33rd minute, becoming the youngest goalkeeper in NWSL history to reach the milestone. She is the third overall goalkeeper to reach this statistic behind Ashlyn Harris and Alyssa Naeher.

Midfielder Makenzy Doniak scored her team-leading third goal of the season. It marks the Southern California native's ninth career regular-season goal for San Diego, third-most in club history. It also marked Doniak's eighth goal as a substitute, more than any other NWSL in history.

Forward Alex Morgan earned her first start since April 19 following an ankle injury. Morgan wore the captain armband in tonight's match, a rainbow Wave FC custom armband to represent Pride Month.

As a substitute in the 81st minute, defender Christen Westphal became the first Wave FC player to reach 50 appearances for the club.

San Diego and Orlando came together prior to the match to raise awareness for Wear Orange - uniting in the call to end gun violence. Wave FC is hosting an auction with signed Wear Orange t-shirts from 2023 with all proceeds benefiting Shaphat Outreach and the San Diego Chapter of Moms Demand.

Box Score:

San Diego Wave FC 1:1 Orlando Pride

Scoring Summary:

ORL - Doyle (2) (Banda, 3) 36'

SD - Doniak (3) 62'

Misconduct Summary:

SD - Girma 17' (Caution)

SD - Carusa 84' (Caution)

SD - van Egmond 86' (Caution)

San Diego Wave FC: GK Sheridan, D McNabb, D Girma, D Dahlkemper, D Lundkvist (Westphal, 79'), M Shaw (van Egmond, 65'), M McCaskill, M Colaprico, F Jones (Doniak HT), F Morgan © (Carusa, 56'), F Sánchez (Jakobsson, 65')

Subs not used: GK Beall, D Torpey, D Enge, M Ascanio, M Doniak, F Ali, D Torpey

Orlando Pride: GK Moorhouse, D Martinez, D Sams, D Strom ©, D Dyke, M McCutcheon, M Gautrat (Larroquette, 69'), M Abello, F Watt (Kerr, 84'), F Doyle, F Banda (Marta HT)

Subs not used: GK Crone, M Duljan, F Allen, M Lemos, D Lawrence, F Yates

Attendance: 17,073

Stats Summary: SD / ORL

Shots: 19 / 9

Shots on Target: 13 / 6

Saves: 5 / 4

Corners: 6 / 2

Fouls: 13 / 7

Offsides: 5 / 3

Possession: 65% / 35%

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.