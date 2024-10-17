San Diego Wave FC Falls to Club América Femenil 1-0 in Concacaf W Champions Cup at Snapdragon Stadium

October 17, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (3-0-1, 9 points) fell to Club América Femenil (3-1-0, 9 points) in the final group stage match of the Concacaf W Champions Cup at Snapdragon Stadium on Wednesday night.

The race to reach the Concacaf W Champions Cup knockout stage came down to this match for both clubs. With the loss, San Diego is eliminated from the Concacaf W Champions Cup due to goal differential as a tiebreaker with Club América.

San Diego and Club América battled evenly throughout the match however, after goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan was issued a red card in the 23rd minute, it would be Club América that broke through in the 58th minute by way of Sarah Luebbert.

Next on the schedule: San Diego returns to regular season action as the club travels to Kansas City to face the Current at CPKC Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19 with kickoff slated for 10:00 a.m. PT. The match will be broadcast nationally on CBS.

Box Score:

San Diego Wave FC 0:1 Club América Femenil

Scoring Summary:

CA - Luebbert 58'

Misconduct Summary

SD - Sheridan (Red Card) 23'

SD - van Egmond (Caution) 56'

San Diego Wave FC: GK Sheridan ©, D Morroni (Torpey 88'), D McNabb, D Girma, D Lundkvist, M Colaprico (McCaskill 65'), M van Egmond, M Shaw (Carusa 65'), F Sánchez (Doniak 88'), F Jones (Beall 24'), F Cascarino

Subs not used: GK Messner, D Westphal, F Ali, F Bennett

Club América Femenil: GK Paños, D Orejel, D Kar. Rodriguez, D Luna, M Guerrero (Aviléz 89'), M Kim. Rodriguez, M Antonio, M Luebbert (Mauleon 80'), F Palacios © (Zuazua 90+3'), F Da Silva (Camberos HT), F Hernández

Subs not used: GK Murrieta, M Granados, M Saldivar, M Cabanillas

Stats Summary: SD / CA

Shots: 7 / 23

Shots on Target: 3 / 5

Corners: 5 / 4

Fouls: 5 / 12

Offsides: 0 / 1

Possession: 43% / 57%

