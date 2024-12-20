San Diego FC Selects Midfielder Manu Duah with First Overall Pick in MLS SuperDraft 2025
December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
San Diego FC selected University of California, Santa Barbara midfielder Manu Duah with the No. 1 overall pick in MLS SuperDraft 2025 just minutes ago.
A native of Ghana, Duah started all 14 games he played in for the Gauchos as the side went 8-3-3 during those matches. He produced his first collegiate assist on August 29 against the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Duah previously starred in MLS NEXT for Santa Barbara Soccer Club, helping them reach the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs in the U19 age group. Duah joins fellow Gauchos Christian Ramírez (Columbus Crew), Michael Boxall (Minnesota United FC), and Emmanuel Boateng (New England Revolution) in MLS.
