Ruccia, Islanders Visit Eagles for Weekend Set

November 9, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Cape Breton Eagles will look to get back on a winning track tonight at Centre 200 as they face a familiar face they were recently reacquainted with- after facing the Eagles last week in PEI, Charlottetown Islanders goaltender Nicolas Ruccia returns to Centre 200 as a visiting player for the first time.

Ruccia was chosen by the Eagles in the first round of the 2020 draft, and became just the second goaltender to spend four full seasons with the team. He saved his best for last, being named team MVP in 2023-24 and helping lead the team to the third round of the playoffs before an off-season trade.

Ruccia's teammates have also gotten to know the Eagles quite well- this weekend is repeat of the last, when the two teams played a pair on the other island, each coming up with a single victory. Egor Goriunov was the hero in the Friday night game, scoring the winning goal in the dying seconds for Charlottetown. In the Saturday rematch, Jakub Milota shone bright for the Eagles, stopping 38 of 39 shots.

In addition to Ruccia, Charottetown has another former Eagle with forward William Shields, but his status is unknown due to injury. Eagles fans will also keep their eyes on another Nova Scotian, Owen Conrad, a defenseman who has been given a "B" ranking by NHL Central Scouting, indicating potential to be drafted in the second or third round. (Conrad and his defense crew will have one less Cape Breton forward to worry about with Eagles leading scorer Joey Henneberry, who is serving the second of his game suspension.)

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

BUY TICKETS: https://shorturl.at/EapCR

50/50: https://rafflebox.ca/raffle/cbeagles

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, NS

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

Web coverage: https://watch.chl.ca

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31212/

