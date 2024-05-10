RiverDogs Win Rain-Shortened Tilt
May 10, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
CHARLESTON, SC - Early offense helped lift the RiverDogs to their first win of the series, as they took down the FredNats 7-2 in a rain-shortened, seven-inning ballgame. Fredericksburg is now 21-10, while the RiverDogs are 12-17.
Brandon Pimentel gave the FredNats an early 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the top of the first inning, but that was short-lived.
Noah Myers quickly put the RiverDogs up 2-1 with a two-run single through the left side of the infield, in the bottom of the first.
Next time up for the 'Dogs, they took advantage of a bases-loaded walk and then a balk by Jarlin Susana to plate two more runs and put Charleston ahead 4-1. Then in the third, Ricardo Gonzalez made it a 6-1 lead with his two-run single.
Brandon Pimentel picked up another RBI with a sac fly in the sixth inning, but Angel Mateo matched that with a solo home run in the seventh inning.
Shortly after the Mateo home run, a sudden downpour forced the game to be canceled, with the RiverDogs securing a 7-2 win. Owen Wild (1-0) got the win, with Jarlin Susana (0-4) suffering the loss.
In game five, Marc Davis (0-0, 4.30) takes the ball for Fredericksburg against Charleston's Drew Dowd (0-1, 3.60) in a 6:05 start.
#FREDNATS
