Rhode Island FC Stays Perfect in Jägermeister Cup with 1-0 Win over Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

May 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release









Rhode Island FC forward Albert Dikwa vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

(Rhode Island FC) Rhode Island FC forward Albert Dikwa vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC(Rhode Island FC)

PITTSBURGH - After a narrow loss vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC last week in Pawtucket, Rhode Island FC got its revenge against Bob Lilley's squad with a 1-0 win at Highmark Stadium in its second 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup Group Stage game on Saturday. After Jojea Kwizera netted his first goal of the season, the Ocean State club's first-ever goal against the Riverhounds, RIFC showcased its elite defensive resilience to keep a vital clean sheet that kept it at the top of Group 4.

After a slow opening 17 minutes, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (0W-2L-0T) came within inches of the opening goal when Perrin Barnes picked out the head of a leaping Robbie Mertz with a well-weighted cross into the 18-yard box. Mertz drilled a powerful header on frame, but was denied by the post as the game stayed scoreless.

Less than two minutes later, Rhode Island FC (2W-0L-0T) scored its first-ever goal against the Riverhounds when it took advantage of a dangerous turnover at the top of the 18-yard box. After giving the ball away, Pittsburgh's attempted clearance knocked off the back of Maxi Rodriguez and straight to the feet of former Riverhound Albert Dikwa "Chico," who set up Kwizera with a crafty backheel. Kwizera quickly took a touch behind the defense and deposited a calm finish past goalkeeper Jacob Randolph to give the Ocean State club a 1-0 lead. The goal, which was the only shot on target of the first half for either team, was enough to send Rhode Island FC into halftime holding onto a narrow lead.

Working quickly out of the half, the Riverhounds tested the Rhode Island FC frame for the first time in the 47th minute when Auggie Williams carried the ball from midfield, down the right wing and into the final third. After opening up space for the shot, Williams didn't get enough power behind his effort as it ended in a comfortable first save of the night for RIFC goalkeeper Jackson Lee.

In the 54th minute, Williams found himself through on goal again after getting on the end of a long ball from Mertz. Taking the ball down off of his chest and working into a one-on-one position vs. Lee, Williams lined up for a shot before Grant Stoneman sprinted back to clear the danger.

Pittsburgh continued to turn up the pressure in the back half of the second 45 minutes, forcing five saves out of Lee, taking 17 total shots and even having a goal chalked off for offsides. Despite Pittsburgh's increased attacking pressure, the Rhode Island FC defense did not crack, remaining resolute to see out its first-ever win against the Riverhounds to remain at the top of Group 4.

Up next, Rhode Island FC will return to USL Championship regular-season action when it returns to Centreville Bank Stadium to host Miami FC on Saturday, June 7 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the next home game are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

RI - Jojea Kwizera (Albert Dikwa "Chico"), 19th minute: Kwizera slots a calm close-range finish into the side netting. PIT 0, RI 1

ADDITIONAL NOTES

The shutout win was RIFC's first in four all-time meetings vs. Pittsburgh, and kept it at the top of Group 4 with six points through two games.

Across all competitions, Rhode Island FC has now won four straight games on the road, outscoring opponents 9-1 in that time.

Jojea Kwizera's goal was his first of the season, and fourth of his Rhode Island FC career.

The assist from Albert Diwka "Chico" to Kwizera was his team-leading third of the season, and the first against his former club. Chico won the USL Championship Golden Boot with Pittsburgh in 2023, scoring 20 goals.

The clean sheet was Rhode Island FC's fifth of the season in all competitions, and the first of the year for Jackson Lee.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Jojea Kwizera

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.