PLL Pros Compete in the Ultimate 2-Point Challenge: DUDE Wipes

Published on October 10, 2025 under Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) YouTube Video


Three of the best two-point shooters in the PLL take on the DUDE Wipes Two-Bomb Challenge to see who can hit the "cleanest" shots from deep. No wipes left behind.

Watch and comment who you think's got the dirtiest cannon.

