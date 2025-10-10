PLL Pros Compete in the Ultimate 2-Point Challenge: DUDE Wipes

Published on October 10, 2025 under Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) YouTube Video







Three of the best two-point shooters in the PLL take on the DUDE Wipes Two-Bomb Challenge to see who can hit the "cleanest" shots from deep. No wipes left behind.

Watch and comment who you think's got the dirtiest cannon.







Premier Lacrosse League Stories from October 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.