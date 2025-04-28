Pat Kavanagh PLL Rookie Year Highlights
April 28, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)
Boston Cannons YouTube Video
After winning back-to-back National Championships at Notre Dame, Pat Kavanagh was drafted sixth overall. We put together every single point from his rookie season.
What will year two hold for Pat Kavanagh?
Check out the Boston Cannons Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Premier Lacrosse League message board...
Premier Lacrosse League Stories from April 28, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Boston Cannons Stories
- Brian Holman Named Head Coach and General Manager of Cannons Lacrosse Club
- Premier Lacrosse League Announces Sean Quirk as 2021 Head Coach for Cannons LC
- Premier Lacrosse League Relaunch Boston Cannons as Cannons Lacrosse Club
- Major League Lacrosse and Premier Lacrosse League Merge