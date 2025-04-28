Sports stats



PLL Boston Cannons

Pat Kavanagh PLL Rookie Year Highlights

April 28, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)
Boston Cannons YouTube Video


After winning back-to-back National Championships at Notre Dame, Pat Kavanagh was drafted sixth overall. We put together every single point from his rookie season.

What will year two hold for Pat Kavanagh?

