Pat Kavanagh PLL Rookie Year Highlights

April 28, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Boston Cannons YouTube Video







After winning back-to-back National Championships at Notre Dame, Pat Kavanagh was drafted sixth overall. We put together every single point from his rookie season.

What will year two hold for Pat Kavanagh?

